Catholic college gets K2mil grant from Australian govt

More than 1100 students and staff of St Joseph’s International Catholic College in Port Moresby will benefit from new teaching and learning resources funded through the Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership.

The K2.16 million Incentive Fund grant will enable St Joseph’s to purchase critical educational resources.

In the primary school, this includes new classroom furniture, textbooks and renovation of playground equipment.

In the secondary school, it includes ICT (Information and Communications Technology), home economics and music equipment, plus scientific equipment and resources.

The Incentive Fund is a programme jointly managed by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring and the Australian Government.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis officiated at a presentation ceremony to hand over the first package of learning resources last week.

“Australia is unwavering in its support of education in Papua New Guinea,” Davis said.

“Making sure that students and teachers can access the resources they need is one of the best ways to open doors for future education opportunities.”

St Joseph’s College recently

celebrated its centennial anniversary.

