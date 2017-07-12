Catholic missionaries end spiritual exercise

A GROUP of 21 Catholic missionaries from Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands concluded a spiritual exercise at Emmaus Conference centre in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The spiritual exercise was conducted with the theme, Aflame with Don Bosco’s missionary ardour.

The missionaries had time to pray, ponder, reflect and share spiritual moments amongst themselves during the exercise.

The different sessions presented the confreres with insights for personal and community reflections.

Fr Clifford Morias said that the sessions involved in the spiritual exercise would remain with them for the rest of their lives.

One of the most interesting sessions was when they used Lectio Divinaas – a way of encountering God through scripture, documents of the church and of the congregation.

“The Lectio Divina was a unique occasion for encountering God through the prayerful reading of the word, contemplation and sharing,” Fr Raffy Galve said.

“It has been vital nourishment for each of us and formed the basis of our prayer as a community.”

The missionaries also studied biblical characters during the seven-day retreat from the missionary gospel of Luke and it helped them to strive to do the same things during their whole lives as missionaries with great faith.

The missionaries were grateful to attend the exercise because it helped strengthen their faith in the Lord.

