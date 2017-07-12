Catholic missionary wins deportation case

THE National Court in Kokopo has ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and Immigration to

facilitate the return to the country of New Zealand missionary Douglas Tennent.

Justice Salatiel Lenalia last Friday ordered that acting Chief Migration Officer Solomon Kantha and the Citizenship Service Authority “take the necessary steps to facilitate the entry and return of Tennent within the next two weeks”.

He was deported on June 1 following an order by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration Rimbink Pato to leave the country

pursuant to section13 of the Migration Act.

Tennent had been working as a church administrator of the

Catholic Archdiocese of Rabaul since June 2014.

Lenalia said looking at the background of the application, he was of the view that the Papua New Guinea Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority and other parties were

willing to bring Tennent back into the country.

Whether Tennent is issued with a new visa and work permit will

be up to the parties to decide on, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...