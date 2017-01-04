Catholic priest passes on

THE Catholic community in Mingende, Chimbu, is mourning the death of one of their influential priests.

Fr Stanislau Koszuta, from Poland, passed away two weeks ago in a hospital, in his home country, while seeking cancer treatment.

The Mingende parish had assisted him in meeting his travel and medical bills.

Fr Koszuta passed away after a month of serving as a priest.

Early last year, he was ordained as a deacon at Mingende parish.

He will be remembered as the founder of the Catholic Technical Vocational Education Training (Tvet) centres in the province.

Some of his notable achievements include the establishment of St Mary’s Tvet School in Mingende in 1991 and Denglagu Tvet School in Gembogl in 1986.

Kundiawa Diocese Bishop Anton Bal said the passing of Fr Koszuta was a big loss to the Catholic community in Chimbu and the education sector as well.

Bal said Fr Koszuta was committed and contributed a lot to education in the province.

“Tvet is a very important sector in the education programme. The Education Department has failed to recognise this potential until recently,” Bal said.

“Fr Koszuta has tapped into the technical vocational training sector and since then trained a lot of technically skilled people.

“I am indebted to late Fr Koszuta for his tremendous contributions to training our youths who were rejected by the formal education system.”

Bal said St Mary’s Technical School (in Mingende) was awarded the apprenticeship of the year award in 2016 for being the best technical school in providing technically qualified human resources for the province and the country as a whole.

Bal said Fr Koszuta’s dream had fully materialised before his death.

