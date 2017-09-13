Catholic women’s group marks religious event

THE Catholic Women’s Federation of Kassam Zone in Obura-Wonenara, Eastern Highlands observed two special religious feast days on the church calendar at Pundibasa parish last week.

The feast of the Assumption of St Mary and the Catholic Women’s Federation Day fell on Sept 3 and were celebrated together.

Local diocesan priest Fr Harry Gahare presided over the celebrations where holy mass was the main event.

Fr Gahare said the occasion began with recollection talks given by religious and women leaders calling on parishioners to remain firm with the church and live practical lives in doing what is expected of them as Catholic Christians.

“The women exhorted on the significance of supporting the church through entrepreneurship and networking,” Gahare said

“They were also keen to see how they can engage in church activities and get a clearer understanding of the global knowledge on gender equity and participation without discrimination.”

He said many women who attended the recollection were very impressed and enriched by the experience.

Fr Gahare said the women came from as far as Henganofi, Kainantu and Obura-Wonenara districts. The gathering ended with mass on Sunday.

