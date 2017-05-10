Cats claw Eagles for first win in capital AFL

By MELTON PAIS

BOMANA Cats registered a much-needed win, coming from behind to beat the West Eagles 4.8 (32) to 4.6 (30) in the third round of the Port Moresby AFL men’s senior competition on Sunday.

It was a hard-fought win for the Cats, who were winless after two rounds despite putting in the effort.

The Cats failed to score points in the final-quarter but had built up enough of a lead to squeak home by two-points.

The Bomana side managed two goals and two behinds in first-quarter, a goal and four behinds in the second-frame and a major and two behinds to have a comfortable three-quarter time lead. In the other fixtures, Koboni thrashed the Gerehu Magpies 10.20 (80) to 3.1 (19) in Saturday’s opening match at Colts Oval, Bisini. The experienced Concept-backed Koboni proved too wily for the Pies, who could not match their opponents’ skill and physicality around the oval.

The Dees scored goals consistently throughout the four frames while Gerehu could only manage three majors over the entire match. In the first women’s game on Sunday, Bomana Cats beat Oilmin Kokofas 4.7 (31) to 0.2 (2).

