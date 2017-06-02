Cats, Dockers in top-of-the-table clash in capital AFL

AN entertaining clash is on the cards this weekend in the Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL senior grade competition when the Bomana Cats take on the Lamana Dockers in a top-of-the-table fixture at the Colts Oval on Sunday.

Both teams take their unbeaten record into the contest and it will be a time of reckoning as somebody’s zero has to go.

The winner of the clash remains unpredictable as both teams play a similar style of football.

The most telling factor would be the side which has the stamina to finish off the intense encounter.

The Dockers are renowned for long driving kicks, with Laurie Logo, Emmanuel Tupia, Clyde Pulah and Colin Slim providing the power and precision needed to forge deep into the opposition 50.

The Cats, who a little smaller in the size and height, make up for that with their buzz-saw style of continuous action led by the spring-heeled Kataha Sewee, Kila Rawali, Peter Lavong and Jackson Nawi.

The Cats are fast on the ball and can swarm and dispossess Dockers more taller runners.

The felines elusive Kelly Kaugla and Gilmore Morehari will be in the sprint contest against the Dockers Archie Mai Jr and Wesley Yuwi in the midfield to create those opportunities or to check flowing moves.

In the midday clash on Sunday, defending champions Oilmin Kokofas, after an improved performance against the Dockers last week, should find the lowly Gerehu Magpies an easier proposition.

In the midday clash tomorrow, Koboni should have enough points in them to edge out a brave but understrength Defence Hawks side.

In the main match tomorrow, the West Eagles start as favourites against the Central Bombers after their big win over Defence last week.

But the Bombers have shown that they could be the real deal if their strong performance against the Magpies last weekend is anything to go by.

In the women’s matches, Koboni should edge out Dockers tomorrow while the Magpies should have an easy run over the Cats on Sunday.

