Cats hold off Magpies in city AFL

By MELTON PAIS

A 25-POINT first quarter surge by the Bomana Cats in their round two fixture was enough to see them hold off the Gerehu Magpies for a 8.5 (52) to 4.8 (32) win at the Colts Oval yesterday.

The Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL senior grade competition picked up where it left off last week with a typical opening quarter that saw the Cats kicking four goals and a behind to be 11 points in front of the Magpies, who managed two majors and two singles on a heavy surface.

The second quarter saw the Gerehu side kept scoreless while the Cats hit a goal and two behinds for a 5.3 (33) – 2.2 (14) halftime score.

The Cats kept the defensive pressure on, winning the contested possession while keeping the Magpies to a solitary goal and three minors while they knocked over two majors to take a 7.3 (45) to 3.5 (23) lead heading into the final frame.

The Magpies bagged a goal and three behinds, outscoring the Cats, who managed a goal and a behind to claim a 20-point win. In the other match, Defence Hawks beat the Oilmin Kokofas 3.3 (21) to 1.12 (18),while in the women’s, Magpies beat Kokofas 6.6 (42) – 0.0 (0).

