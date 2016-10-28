Cats need to get squad right for Kokofas

BOMANA Cats coaching staff will make some tough calls to challenge Gordon Kokofas in Sunday’s AFL fixtureh at the Colts Oval.

The fleet-footed entertainers are coming off last weekend’s bye but will face a tougher challenge against the unbeaten ‘savannah lizards’.

The Lizards boast two of the competition’s finest footballers in Archie Mai Levao and Sonny Yogomin, who were all part of a victorious Papua New Guinea Mosquitoes side that won the International Cup in Melbournetwo years ago.

The pairs contributions towards the Lizards’ rise to the top of the ladder has been complemented by the rugged John Vincent along with Bena Michael, Caleb Ila, David Yogomin and young Hapex Hapeo.

This is where the Cats backroom staff will be pushing hard for options to squeeze in players that could match the Lizards’ wiles.

The Cats prolific ball runners Gilmore Morehari, Kataha Seewee, Kelly Kaugla, Peter Lavong and young Jason Logi have seen them dominate most opposition in the midfield and if they remain focused on their central game they could put the Kokofas under a lot of pressure and stifle their momentum.

Spring-heeled Jackson Ngawi is a brilliant goal-kicker up front and if he gets his fair share of the ball in the forward line, he could carry the Cats to victory.

Another interesting match is on show tomorrow with the Defence Hawks taking on the Dockers.

The Dockers were edged by a good Koboni outfit last week and need to pick themselves up against the young Hawks whom they easily beat 7.6 (48) to 1.5 (11) in their last encounter. But if the wharfies think a repeat performance is in order they will need to up their game as the Luke Savere-led Hawks will not be as easy to beat this time around.

In the other A grade match tomorrow the Central Bombers should collect easy competition points against a depleted Gerehu Magpies while on Sunday a vastly improved West Eagles should continue their winning run over the out-of-form University Tigers.

Koboni and the Taurama Suns have a bye.

Meanwhile all Port Moresby-based team members of the Mosquitoes are to meet with Andrew Cadzow of Queensland AFL at the Colts Oval tomorrow at noon.

