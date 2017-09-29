Cats ready to pounce

THE Bomana Cats take on the Lamana Dockers in tomorrow’s Port Moresby AFL preliminary final at the Colts Oval with coach Joe Magio believing that his side can improve on their gutsy one-point win over the West Eagles last week.

The Cats scraped through 50-49 over the Eagles but face a star-studded Dockers.

Magio said the key would be how his side handled the pressure.

The Cats have the fire power to clinch a win with Kataha Seewee, Peter Lavong, Gilmore Morehari and Kila Rawali, and they have been further boosted by the return of Jackson Nawi and Kelly Kaugla. The Dockers will need to tighten up their kicking as poor execution cost them against Koboni last week.

The wharfies missed the services of key men Laurie Logo and Archie Levou Mai Jr last week.

Their return to the side for tomorrow’s clash is a big plus.

Emmanuel Tupia, Clyde Pulah and Ferdinand will form the nucleus of the Dockers attack but the Cats’ ability to control games through centre field may be the difference.

Fixtures: Sat, Sept 30 – Preliminary finals: Magpies v Dockers (women), Eagles v Kokofa (reserve grade), Cats v Dockers (senior men).

