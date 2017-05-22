Cattle sales up, better prices

CANDIDATES are buying cattle by the dozens for their supporters, Zifasing Cattle Ranch chairman Simon Dahse says.

Thieves are also very active – stealing them from farmers and selling them cheaply for quick money.

Dahse said Zifasing Cattle Ranch in Wampar, Huon Gulf and Morobe has so far sold almost 300 heads, mostly steers, for K2000 each since the issue of writs just over two weeks ago. He said the normal price was K1500.

“The buyers are mostly from Highlands that come and buy truckloads to stock up and feed their supporters throughout the election period,” Dahse said.

The ranch has more than 7000 cattle in its yards.

Zifasing ward councillor Waiya Langim said the Wampar Plains hosted various cattle farms owned by companies including Zifasing, Coastal Solutions, Ganef, Pamasa, Wawin – owned by the Morobe provincial government – Bismarck, Rumion and Trukai farms.

Langim said there were more than 20 small-holder farmers in the Wampar Plains that decide their own selling prices.

Ngaromanki ward councillor and farmer Johnny Artango said candidates did not care about the prices but price ranged between K1000 and K3000, depending on respective farmers and companies.

Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour said while livestock, especially cows and pigs, were selling like hot cakes, thieves were also playing their part in stealing from farmers and selling at cheaper prices.

