Be cautious during election, says health adviser

MOROBE health is prepared for any emergency cases during the elections as routine clinical functions in the districts will continue as usual, provincial health adviser Micah Yawing (pictured) says.

There have been no funds provided for emergency situations, so medivac requirements will assist only critical” cases, he said, however, all clinics and health centres have edicines and condoms.

Yawing said that prevention is better than cure therefore individuals have to take responsibility for their safety and wellbeing.

“Past experiences show many unwanted pregnancies, STI and TB cases due to human mobility and crowds at gatherings,” he said.

He said water usage and sanitation are crucial, as is the use of condoms, and people should immediately

seek medical attention when feeling sick.

“Election is a respectable constitutional process to vote for a government every five years but humans take the event to an extreme that results in health and law-and-order issues,” Yawing said.

“Personal decision ensures your life, your health and family wellbeing for a healthy, educated community that promotes peace and harmony in the society.”

