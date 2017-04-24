CCL shares drop

COCA-Cola Amatil shares have been crushed after the beverage giant slashed its profit forecasts on weak trading in Australia.

The group also opted to temporarily halt an on-market share buyback as traders digest the soft trading update.

In a statement to the market, Coca-Cola Amatil (CCL) said trading through until the end of Easter in Australia had been ‘weaker than last year’ with volume and price pressures in a competitive market.

The group has been battling structural changes that have seen consumers shift away from sugary drink staples and new brands emerge.

“Amatil’s initiatives, which include strategies to address the structural changes in our market and rebalance our portfolio, working together with our partner, The Coca-Cola Company, continue to be implemented,” the company said. – The Australian

