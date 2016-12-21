Celebrate festive period responsibility: Mayor

LAE lord mayor Koim Trilu Leahy has urged residents in the city to celebrate responsibly this festive period and not to engage in activities that will put their lives in danger.

Leahy said this during his Christmas message on Saturday when switching on the power to five Christmas trees in the city.

Leahy said Christmas was not a time for people to engage in binge drinking and other immoral activities but to reflect on one’s life and to change for the better.

“I advise all our good city residents not to drink too much alcohol and create problems for themselves and other people but to go to church and reflect on the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Leahy said.

“Whether you are having company parties or family celebrations in your homes, please celebrate responsibly.

“We have had instances in the past where people have lost their lives through road accidents, fights and stupidity when under the influence of alcohol during the festive season.”

Leahy said Christmas was a time when each individual must make personal reflections and change for the better.

He said Lae has seen many infrastructure developments in the last four years and this must correspond with a change in people’s attitude and mindset.

Leahy said if residents did not change their attitude and respect themselves, fellow citizens and authorities then they would not add value to the developments taking place in the city to improve the city’s image.

He said the Morobe government under the leadership of Governor Kelly Naru and the Lae Urban local level government, working together with police, were trying their best to ensure Lae became a peaceful and conducive place to live and do business in for everyone in Morobe.

