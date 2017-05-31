Censorship office continues awareness in schools about its functions

THE Censorship Office is continuing its awareness on its functions for schools in Port Moresby.

It is aimed at educating students and the general public on the basic roles and functions of the Office of Censorship.

It also discusses the misuse of social media. Manager awareness and publicity Karen Gabby said the programme was vital for students.

“That is why the office is targeting schools and is hopeful that the programme will influence a positive change in student behaviour,” she said. “The awareness programme is now in full swing. So far this year, six schools in the National Capital District have already been visited.

“The most recent awareness was carried out at the De La Salle Bomana Secondary School and the Bavaroko Primary School.”

She said the Censorship Office was a Government agency vested with the responsibility of “monitoring or regulating the information traffic with regard to content suitability”.

De La Salle Secondary School headboy Christopher Kageni thanked the office for sharing the information with students.

He challenged his peers to heed the technological changes taking place within the country.

Kageni said students would heed the changes and abide by it.

Like this: Like Loading...