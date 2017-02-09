Censorship office launches plan

NATIONWIDE awareness and advocacy on censorship issues, decentralisation of the chief censor’s power and establishment of internet filtering system were three key priority areas highlighted last Tuesday when the Office of Censorship launched its annual operation plan (AOP) 2017.

Chief Censor Steven Mala said that AOP provided a guideline for respective divisions to follow to execute their work plans.

Mala, explaining the three priority areas, said “to conduct a nationwide awareness and advocacy on censorship issues, the office has developed a national awareness raising strategic plan to carry out messages at all levels of the communities throughout the country using all mediums of communications.

“The second priority area is the decentralisation of certain powers of the chief censor to provincial, local level government and ward levels,” he said.

Mala said the third priority area was the internet filtering system which started in 2014 and to date the concept paper on the system was completed with several workshops held.

