Central bag two wins in nines competition

TEAM Central finished on a high, winning two of their games on day one of the nines rugby league games at the 7th BSP PNG Games.

Team Central started off strongly with a 28-10 win over Southern Highlands and went on to beat East New Britain 12-4 in a competitive game at the Peter Humpreys Oval in Kimbe.

Team Madang were also impressive, coming from behind to beat Team NCD 6-4 after they forfeited Team Eastern Highlands in their two first game.

Team ENB, who displayed resilience in two of their games, went down to Chimbu (4-6) in their first game and then suffered another defeat at the hands of Central (12-4).

NCD, who played three games, defeated West New Britain 10-8 in their first game, lost to Madang in their second and forfeited Eastern Highlands in their third game.

Southern Highlands also played three games, going down to Central, then bouncing back to beat West Sepik 14-0 and then forfeited Gulf.

West New Britain went down to NCD in their first game and then made up for that in their second game beating Milne Bay 16-10.

Nines technical director Kila Vere confirmed that Eastern Highlands and Gulf were the only provinces to be forfeited.

“If they arrive they will have to play their remaining games and it is unfortunate for them,” Vere said.

Results: NCD 10 WNBP 8, Chimbu 6 ENB 4, Central 28 SHP 10, Madang 5 forfeited EHP 0, Milne Bay 5 forfeited EHP 0, Madang 6 NCD 4, Simbu 5 forfeited Gulf 0, Central 12 ENB 4, SHP 14 Sandaun 0, NCD 5 forfeited EHP, Sandaun 5 forfeited EHP 0, SHP 5 forfeited Gulf.

Like this: Like Loading...