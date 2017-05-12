Central Bank’s statement a worry

THE front page comments in The National yesterday (May 11) about the PNG Central Bank saying our economy is thriving during the election period is a real worry.

If BPNG look carefully at the sources and how the funds are used, through to where they will finally get parked after the election is over, it should turn heads.

Firstly, we agree it’s mainly domestic purchases therefore business will thrive maybe when the GST and income taxes comes end of the year besides many other economic aspects.

We do not question the candidates and parties about their spending but our concerns are if the funds have been generated dishonestly at the first place.

It comes every five years and we can clearly see the preparations over time by candidates and parties to achieve results have also been very intense.

This may also be the case with our big man syndrome in this culture and comes with it the great temptation to steal to feed and entice voters.

The greater cash flow during election in communities therefore is all about conspicuous consumption, a common business school reference to refer unnecessary large spending to please others.

Question is if most candidates are educated enough to be aware of the bad side of this practice?

Finally, there is a sad ending to the thriving theory during elections.

The high level of consumption of mostly junk foods and alcohol couple with freedom of movement during campaigning will result in a surge of life style deceases during and after the period.

Surely we can also conclude that much of the funds from the elections thriving period will be parked permanently by those who own and control much of the processed food and supply chain in PNG.

Peter Potit,

Eriku Lae

Like this: Like Loading...