‘Central should collect GST’

CENTRAL Governor Kila Haoda says his government should be collecting goods and services tax (GST) for water and electricity supplied to Port Moresby.

Haoda says the National Capital District (NCD) does not own the water resource and is not supposed to be collecting the GST.

“NCD has been benefitting at the expense of Central province and we want to take back what rightfully belongs to the people of Central rovince,” Governor Haoda said during the launch of the K600 million hydro project at Edevu in Central yesterday.

“I will talk to the ministers and authorities responsible to review the agreements we have to ensure the revenues especially the GST from water and electricity is collected by Central province.

“Right now, we depend heavily on the Government grants for developments.

“So going forward, the agreements we have with Eda Ranu will soon expire for review so we will make sure the GST is collected by the Central province for its development.

Like this: Like Loading...