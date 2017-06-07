Central farmers need their own market

THE Boroko market project which cost more than K2 million was officially opened by former Central Province Governor Alphonse Moroi and NCD Governor Powes Parkop in October 2011.

The market was handed to the Central farmers to sell their garden produce. However, to date, this newly-constructed market is yet to opened and it is almost taking six years by now.

Due to its prolonged closure, the Central farmers continue to suffer from harassment and discrimination when trying to sell their produce in the public city markets.

Boroko is one of the prime locations of the city where most of the big business executives, expatriate community, and wealthy tax payers live, NCDC however has not showcased this. We are risking our lives to criminals and having difficult times looking for garden produce from other markets in the city.

As most of the city’s public markets are risky and unsafe, we tend to feed from imported organic food supplied by the foreign supermarkets which are highly unhygienic for our health.

It is an eyesore in the city hence the NCDC City authority owes an explanation to the tax payers and also for public scrutiny.

Anis Allo

Boroko Resident

Like this: Like Loading...