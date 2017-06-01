Central farmers seek DAL support

MANY farmers in Central are keen to venture into smallscale farming but lack the expertise and skills to do so, a farmer says.

With the support of Umene clan leader and land owner Albert Meda, Gideon Manz and his family approached the Department of Agriculture and Livestock with a proposal to set up a Village Model Farm integrating food crops (cassava, banana, taro, sweet potato, yam) and livestock (chicken and piggery).

Several DAL officers travelled to Gomore village, Rigo district, and held meetings with farmers who expressed interest in agriculture farming.

Manz said farmers had access to suitable land and did normal subsistence gardening, however, many wanted to venture into farming of food crops and raising livestock such as pigs and poultry in order to earn reasonable cash incomes.

He said farmers needed to be taught about innovative farming technology and how to use that technology to improve their farming knowledge and skills.

He said village people knew about subsistence farming but needed to learn new methodologies.

The DAL staff inspected the site and held discussions with the Manz family and other farmers and advised them that the DAL technical team, in collaboration with the Central Provincial Administration, would prepare a project proposal on the possibility of establishing the integrated village model farm.

Director DAL Southern Region Leka Mou said such initiatives by farmers was the way forward for agriculture development and not only for DAL, Central agriculture division and other agencies.

Mou said this was a good opportunity for the relevant agencies to work together to provide technical advice and other help in all agricultural activities.

DAL officers were Ian Mesibere, chief strategic advisor with DAL Policy and Planning, Nicks Maniha, Director of Information, Goru Babona, DAL Southern chief crops advisor, Joseph Nou, DAL Southern chief livestock advisor.

