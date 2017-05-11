Central fighters try out for Games

By MELTON PAIS

TEAM Central’s kickboxing squad will host trials this weekend at Iarowari Secondary School in Sogeri, Central, to prepare for November’s PNG Games.

Event coordinator and trainer Maxi Kania will co-host the event and said he was expecting seven clubs to take part in the three day event which starts tomorrow.

Kania said the Team Central executives had appointed him as the trainer for the kickboxing squad to the Games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

Clubs taking part are 17-Mile, 9-Mile, Iarowari, McGregor, Gordon and Hohola.

Kania said the clubs would be fielding women fighters as well.

“We’ll select eight women fighters and 20 men to represent the province,” Kania said.

He said the squad would go into training for the PNG Games this month.

Kania said the main event on Sunday would see several senior fighters Adam Terry, David Nane, David Louha, Joel Limbu , Joe Francis and Alphonse Kaupa compete.

“A lot of these fighters would have been trained by Stanley Nandex so the standard should be good.”

Kania called on the people living around the 17-Mile and Sogeri areas to come along and show their support.

