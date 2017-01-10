Central governor launches roofing iron project at Mt Koiari

CENTRAL Governor Kila Haoda was saddened and surprised to see that not much change or development has taken place along the famous Kokoda Track.

When launching a roofing iron project recently at Mt Koiari, Hoada said he felt sorry that the development was very slow in this area.

“For 40 years since PNG gained independence, the lifestyle of the Koiari people, despite many tourist or visitors walking the famous Kokoda Track, still remains the same.

“They are still cutting kunai and trees from their land and jungle to build their family homes,” he said.

The governor said people needed to plan to build their homes using roofing iron.

He added that 1000-plus roofing iron sheets have been purchased in Port Moresby and were at Hevi Lift helicopters hangar, to be air lifted to villages of Naduriin in Kagi ward and Davoi in the Boridi ward and possibly Manari village and Efogi village all along the Kokoda Track in the Koiari LLG.

The sheets of iron roofing iron were purchased through the governor’s office and the Koiari LLG under Koiari Central Secretariat funding.

The villagers, in welcoming Haoda and his party, said the time for hard work in cutting and gathering kunai grass and building thatched roof houses has come to end and all homes would have iron roofing.

Haoda told the people that his visit was a personal thing and wanted to see for himself how service delivery was going on in the rural areas, especially along the Kokoda Track corridor.

He applauded the Australian government-funded project, the Kokoda Initiative Programme for its continued assistance . He thanked the programme manager Annette Kapalo who was also part of the team to Mt Koiari.

Haoda and his team, including administrator Gei Guni Raga, visited three villages, namely Naduri and Davoi along Kokoda Track, and Wame in the Suria ward in Vanapa.

He launched the roofing iron project at Naduri and Davoi and opened the new aid post at Wame.

Haoda provided three chain saw for the villagers to cut their own timber for their houses.

