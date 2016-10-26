Central govt pay K30,000 for Koiari students’ fees

THE Central provincial government has paid K30,000 as tuition fees for Koiari students attending the Pacific Adventist University.

Deputy provincial administrator Edward Kila said the government through the Kokoda Track Central Secretariat (KTCS) in partnership with Australia was interested in the development of human resources in the province.

He said Koiari students attending Mt Diamond Secondary in Central and Sonoma Adventist College in East New Britain had already benefitted from the tertiary education subsidy.

Kila said students attending tertiary institutions from the six local level governments on which the Kokoda Track was located in Central would receive the education subsidy.

Chief executive officer of KTCS Mathias Jack told The National that the secretariat and the Central government would try to subsidise education for Koiari students in primary and secondary schools.

“Twenty-six Kioari students at Pacific Adventist University are receiving K30,000 from the education subsidy,” Jack said.

“Under the partnershuip between the secretariat and the Central government, we would continue to help subsidise school fees for Central people living along the Kokoda.

“We are hoping this would help educate more children and people along that part of the Central.”

PAU bursar Karo Matainaho assured the sponsors that every toea would be accounted for.

“School fees here are higher than other government institutions and we receive no appropriation from the Government. This support from the Central government will be most appreciated,” Matainaho said.

Related