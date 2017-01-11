Central health not prioritised

I WOULD like to comment on the passing of the Central province budget for 2017.

It looks like there is more money allocated to education and transport infrastructure.

I would also like to make it clear that health services are very poor in the rural areas and the Port Moresby General Hospital is the only option.

This is a very expensive exercise for rural subsistence farmers. Where Ausaid and other organisations cannot assist, the Government should step in to improve facilities and develop better accessible sub-health centres to improve basic health services. I wish the rural communities would have been considered in this budget

Mamatta Pagave, Via email

