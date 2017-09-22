Central High name teams for U21 National Championships

By MELTON PAIS

THE Central High School Volleyball Association named its men’s and women’s sides for the Under-21 National Championships in Port Moresby over the weekend.

The championship starts today with 13 men’s and 12 women’s teams from the Port Moresby, NCD, Central and Morobe volleyball associations.

For the CHSVA, their selection was made after their district championship at Kwikila Secondary School two weeks ago.

Association president Nick Maino said the district championship was between teams representing schools in the Hiri and Rigo districts.

“From the competition, which was like a trial match for the U21 players, we were able to select a good team to represent our association in the National Championship,” Maino said. He said his camp was in Port Moresby getting ready for their first game today at the Taurama Aquatic Centre.

Maino thanked Central Provincial Education Board representative Philip Alu for his support helping the U21 side comprising players from the seven secondary schools in Central Province.

He said the CHSVA was privileged to have Alu supporting them.

Meanwhile, Maino said the association completed their elimination last weekend and they would wait to finish off their competition by the end of the month.

He congratulated Hood Point Secondary School for being the minor premiers of both the U17 and U21 in the men’s and women’s divisions.

The grand final will be staged at Taurama Aquatic Centre after the grade 10 and 12 national exams.

