Central hit the bullseye

By LARRY ANDREW

TEAM Central shot to equal fifth place on the PNG Games medal tally thanks to a pair of gold medals in the singles darts competition yesterday.

The Autonomous Region of Bougainville still hold on to the top spot with three gold medals from bodybuilding.

In the women’s singles final, Central’s Anne Pukali saw off Southern Highlander Roselyn Hangu to win the gold at the San Remo Fishing Club yesterday.

In the men’s single final Central’s Ikau Garo was given a scare by 14-year-old Team West New Britain athlete Lionel Kamasa.

Kamasa took the silver medal while Madang’s Morgan Wani settled for bronze.

Young Kamasa is participating for the first time and learned the game from his father Christ Kamasa, who is a darts player in the local Kimbe competition.

Kamasa senior said he was proud of Lionel’s effort and predicted that his son would go on to be a top competitor in coming Games and even as a national representative.

Team leader and women’s coordinator Danny Raka said 13 provinces were participating in the darts competition.

The singles games started on Tuesday and ended yesterday.

Raka said the organisers would proceed with the men’s and women’s doubles competition today with the medal playoffs tomorrow.

