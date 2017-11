A man from Central appeared before the Waigani Committal Court yesterday to answer to a charge of persistent sexual abuse of a minor.

Ilagi Gairo was accused of persistent sexual abuse of an underage girl.

His lawyer told the court that he would file an application for the case to be struck out because it had been to court for mention for over three months already.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar extended Gairo’s bail and adjourned the case to Nov 28.

