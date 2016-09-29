Central needs funds for real development

ALLOW me to publish my concern regarding Central provincial administration allocating K100,000 to fund the Motu Koita canoe race. While the intentions are good in promoting the cultural heritage shared between the Central and the Motu Koita people, there is a political line (boundary) drawn that separates the Central and the Motu Koita people.

Below are a few key points that highlight why I think central province funds have been wasted by Central Province Administration in funding the Motu Koita canoe race.

Firstly, the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) Act, 1990 acknowledge Motu Koita being part of its constituency. And the Motu Koita’s are represented by the Motu Koita Council in NCDC.

Having this in mind, there is no justification behind why the Central Province Administration has to fund the Motu Koita canoe race that would have been taken care of by NCD (if willing).

Secondly, the financial instructions issued by the Department of Finance in 2013 on Provincial Service Improvement Program (PSIP) and the District Service Improvement (DISP) are very articulate on where funds should be spent.

The breakdowns are as follows:

30% Infrastructure

20% Health

20% Education

10% Law and Justice

10% Economic &

Agriculture

Agriculture 10% Administration

Again, I do not see any rationale behind Central provincial administration funding the canoe race given that the expenditure line does not fall into the above categories.

On one hand, I’m not surprised to read the front page of The National newspaper yesterday (Sep 28) where Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari called on all provincial administrators to lift their performance and deliver services.

The instance for Central provincial administration providing funding for the Motu Koita canoe race questions the credibility of the Central Provincial Government in authorising and spending money in a nongovernment priority area – maybe the Ombudsman Commission should step in and see if funding in this area is credible.

A simple message is that any development funds channeled through the Central Provincial Government are meant for the people of Central.

Please rationalise before spending Central province funds in other constituencies or non-government priority areas that should be used in development areas as per financial instructions issued by the Department of Finance.

The canoe race is a nonessential item.

Adix

Gabone, Rigo