THE Central people have been deprived a market for too long.

Generations have come and gone and the people have been wasting the good colour of their garden produced vegetables and other food stuff because they don’t have a proper market building place to sit down and complete selling their foods.

The National Capital District Commission administration must assist with this.

These people are important to the nation’s capital as it is their land that the city sits on.

Please someone has to rise up and talk on behalf of these majority.

Mr SK Karefarai

Yauwa ka gani

