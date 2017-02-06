Central police to carry out election awareness

THE K3 million national election security operation plan for Central police has three categories, police commander Laimo Asi says.

The awareness operation began on Thursday and will be completed by March 15. The neutralisation operation will then start from March 15 to April 30.

“So a total of 89 days will be used to carry out this operation in order for people to have a free and fair election without intimidation. This involves resources, manpower, logistics and community support,” Asi said.

“In the awareness operation we will be informing our people in Central about what is right and what is wrong in the laws of election.

“For example, people are using the social media to carry out their campaign. This is wrong, the issue of writs is a few weeks away and this is not the time to campaign.

“This is where police personnel are there to inform the people by carrying out this awareness to stop them.

“Our police officers have been divided into seven teams per district, so five districts plus intelligence officers including investigative officers.”

Asi said any complaints such as intending candidates campaigning or possessing dangerous materials would be presented to his office for investigations.

The neutralisation operation would allow the police to conduct search or raids if there were any suspicious activities. This would help in slowing down any tensions in the community.

“When the actual polling takes place that is when the police will be deployed with the election team to provide security,” Asi said.

The electoral manger Kila Egaba said about 90 per cent of electoral data had already been collected.

“We are only waiting for Koari LLG and Tapini LLG to complete their data collection. We have 13 LLGs and 205 council wards.”

The National Capital District and Central police commander Sylvester Kalaut said there would be challenges and setbacks to be expected during the election period.

“Intending candidates will try to use illegal means in order to win,” Kalaut said.

