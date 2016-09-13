Central police face housing problems

ACCOMMODATION is a major problem for Central police, acting commander Andrew Tovere says.

He told The National last Friday that police were in need of barracks.

“Our officers are all scattered, some of them are renting homes others are living with their families,” Tovere said.

He said that made it difficult for them to respond quickly to issues as they would collect officers from everywhere.

“We lack other resources in terms of office space, vehicles and logistics,” Tovere added.

He said being the host province of the city, Central, had a large landmass.

“Because of the rugged terrain and lack of proper resources and facilities, policing in the communities is very difficult for us,” he said.

