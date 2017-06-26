Central polling underway as Rigo goes to the ballot

By TREVOR WAHUNE

Sabuia village in Rigo district started polling for Central province on Saturday.

More than 200 voters showed up to cast their votes.

According to Rigo open election manager Kila Egabe, his polling team was one of the 21 teams to start the polling in Rigo on Saturday.

Egabe told The National that teams working around the district would work towards the Kwikila station, where they expected to complete the district and coastal areas today.

“All the teams that started conducting polling will work to cover Rigo Central and coastal local level governements, through polling stations in Manugoro, Senunu, and Sabuia, so by Monday polling in these areas should be over and done with,” Egabe said.

“We can then start moving inland.

He said booths would close at 6pm and all ballot boxes would be moved to the Kwikila Police Station.

Meanwhile, Police and Correctional Service (CS) officers from Bomana have been on-site to monitor the polling since Friday.

A senior member of the security team, Vareve Mulaga, told The National that two helicopters would be available tomorrow to help transport ballot boxes, and polling teams inland.

Muluga said voters were “peaceful, and the polls ran smoothly”. “We have not encountered or received any problems so far. Voters displayed a good first impression,” he said.

“Although there were a few queries about some voters not having their names on the common role, nothing serious eventuated.”

