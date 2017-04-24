Central puts focus on education

THE main development agenda of the Central government is to drive education and human resources, chairman assisting Governor Kila Haoda, Varo Goumase says.

“The idea of our governor and his aim is to improve and educate our children,” Goumase said.

He said Central had led the country in terms of education and human resources where most of the top government positions were once held by Central people in the 1980s and onwards.

“Today, this has dropped as a result of the dropping standard of education for our children,” he said.

“Therefore, Haoda is spending 80 per cent of our provincial service improvement programme (PSIP) funding on education to lift the standard again.

“The main reason is to drive and develop our human resources so that we have an educated Central population.”

He said programmes like the scholarship for Central students to study in Malaysia was part of that plan to develop the future human resources of Central.

Goumase said for this programme to be successful, students have to be disciplined and discipline could only be achieved through committing to Christian principles.

