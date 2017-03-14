Central woman establishes fish business

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A PIONEER of the National Fisheries Authority’s fish processing training has established a fish business to meet growing demands.

Eunice Kini, 52, from Keapara village in Rigo, Central, said she and her late husband had been in the business for over 20 years.

Kini said before she attended the post-harvest operation training conducted by NFA in 2014, they didn’t have the knowledge on how to handle fish and process it.

They usually bought fish from their local fishermen and then resold them to hotels and supermarkets in Port Moresby.

After her husband died in April 2010, Kini had to do everything on her own.

She sought loans from Bank South Pacific and bought two outboard motors to continue the business but they got snatched by pirates at Ela Beach in Port Moresby.

“But because the demand of fish supply is growing, I had to look for assistance, so I went to NFA,” Kini said.

