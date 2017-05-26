Centralising 19 polling stations in Jiwaka surprises Baki

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says he is surprised with the Electoral Commission’s decision to centralise 19 polling stations in Jiwaka.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato announced recently that 19 polling stations in Jiwaka would be moved to the Singirok Barracks based on police advice for security reasons.

However, Baki said that intelligence reports he received from Jiwaka advised against the centralisation of the 19 stations as they would generate a lot of risks.

“Security risk factors should have been taken into consideration,” Baki said. “Centralising the 19 polling stations in that one area can pose a lot of security risks.

“Enemy tribes will be going into their rival enemy tribes’ territory to vote and anything can happen.

“Some may even be afraid to go into their enemy tribe territory to exercise their democratic right to vote.”

Baki said those risks were real up in the Highlands.

Baki also gave his assurance that security would be tight up in the area to ensure a trouble-free polling period.

