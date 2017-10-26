Centre to instil hope through education

By HENRY MORABANG

THE newly established Hope Institute is set to become the education centre for Hela, according to founder and Tari-Pori MP James Marape.

He said this when launching the institute’s website in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

Marape said the institute would work in partnership with University of PNG and other educational service providers to bring in quality education to the Tari-Pori people.

More than 5000 children, youths and adults have shown interest and sat for preliminary tests to attend the institute.

Marape said the illiteracy rate was high because of no space in higher classes.

He said this prompted him to set up the institute to provide a second chance for his people.

Marape, who is also the Finance and Rural Development Minister, said he had taken it on himself to build the institute using district funds.

The institute offers three main programmes:

Baseline adult literacy and numeracy;

high school from Grades 7 to 12 in partnership with the Education Department’s flexible, open and distance education (FODE); and,

Partnership with reputable educational service providers such as the University of Papua New Guinea and other colleges that run certificate, diploma and degree programmes.

Marape thanked National Gaming Control Board, Kumul Petroleum Holdings and Mineral Resources Development Company for supporting the institute.

The institute was registered as a flexible learning provider in March this year.

Like this: Like Loading...