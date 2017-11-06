Centre opens to help monitor power supply

PNG Power Ltd has set up a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) centre at its Kokopo office in East New Britain to monitor the Gazelle power supply grid.

The centre was officially commissioned last week to help PNG Power find faults and restore supply quickly.

Gazelle is the fourth SCADA centre in the country. The others are Port Moresby, Lae and Ramu.

The Kokopo centre is computerised and can be controllers remotely.

It has two substations, one in Kokopo and and another in Rabaul, and covers 100km of transmission lines and 500km of distribution lines from Warangoi to Kokopo, Kerevat and Rabaul.

The new system will minimise the time it takes for power to be restored during a power cut.

Like this: Like Loading...