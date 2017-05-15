Centre ‘operating illegally’

By ALPHONSE PORAU

THE Save Our Children and Youth School at Hohola has been closed because it is not properly registered and has been “operating illegally”, an official said.

Department of Community Development and Religion Secretary Anna Solomon (pictured) said the school had operated under an agreement signed in 2010 with the department and the Catholic Church’s Sacred Heart brothers and that agreement had expired and had never been renewed.

“All we know is that we went into an agreement with the Sacred Heart brothers because they were looking after the juveniles at Hohola but they closed down and went over to Wewak,” Solomon said.

“And up until now that agreement has not been renewed and the school has operating illegally without any proper documents or agreement with the Department of Community Development and Religion.

“We even sent letters to the school but the principal defied them and stayed on.

“We gave a month’s notice stating that they cannot continue to occupy the property.”

Solomon said that while the school had not been registered it had been charging fees to students and that had not been right and fair to the other registered partners of the department.

“They are not a recognised school and we did not sign an agreement with them but only with the Sacred Heart brothers and they are the right people to talk to regarding the issue.

“If we go into an agreement with them then it will be unfair because our registered partners like the St Johns for the Blind and the Hohola for the Hearing Aid will come back at us, so they have to consider that,” Solomon said.

