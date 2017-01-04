Centre public institution: Tito

THE PNG Rehabilitation Centre is a public institution and not owned by any individual, Association of Disabled Persons executive officer Ross Tito says.

Tito, also the association’s programme manager, was responding to the dispute in court over the properties of the late Brown Kapi by his family.

Tito said a letter of administration should cover only Kapi’s properties and the Brown Kapi foundation but not the rehabilitation centre.

He said the rehabilitation centre should have been left out of the legal proceedings because it was a public institution.

Tito said the rehabilitation centre was a registered association and the public curator should have advised that it should not be included into any letter of administration.

He said the centre was not supposed to be under the public curator’s listing but to an auction listing so it could be handed over to a school or hospital.

“The rehab centre can go to what they call auction listing for accountants just to wind up so under its condition, they can give it to a school or hospital but not to an individual because it is publically owned,” Tito said.

Tito said the rehabilitation centre was a public institution built in 1984 under the initiative of the Rotary Club, Apex Club and Lions Club, to provide community-based rehabilitation to people who had spinal cord injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...