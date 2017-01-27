Centre to sponsor 103 students

Life PNG Care under its Strongim Pikinini education programme is sending 103 unfortunate children to school this year.

Director for Life PNG Care Collin Pake said the programme will be sending the highest number of students to continue their primary and secondary education this year compared to 17 students in 2014, 45 in 2015 and 75 last year.

“The Strongim Pikinini education programme is managed by Life PNG Care education team and our aim is to provide quality education to unfortunate children by giving them an equal opportunity to go to school, because it’s their right,” Pake said.

According to the director, one of the major problems discovered among the street children was the ‘mindset prison’.

“Mindset prison are children not even thinking about going to school after considering the difficulties they go through in life on the streets,” Pake said.

He also said that in trying to break this mindset, the centre had been providing education to children living in the family home care known as residential children and non-residential children.

However, with the cost of sustaining the programme increasing from K70,000 last year to K95,000 this year, Pake is calling on the Government, business houses, donors, and individuals to contribute in cash or kind to help this initiative. To help support them contact the centre on 73476302, email cpyakio@gmail.com.pg, or visit their website www.lifepngcare.org.

