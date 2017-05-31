Centres lack energy policy: Engineer

THERE is no energy policy in developmental plans to solve power-supply woes in major centres, a mechanical engineer says.

These problems can be solved through a combined approach between PNG Power Ltd and private companies to invest in power projects and supply to the main grid under a policy framework, he said.

Former University of Technology mechanical engineering lecturer John Dujambi said the energy policy would create regulatory framework and govern compliance issues with respect to generation and supply of electricity.

Dujambi spent 20 years at Unitech and was engaged as technical consultant to the Regional Centre for Technology and Innovation (RCTI).

Later, he was managing director of the Appropriate Technology Community Development Institute (ATCDI)-Unitech.

Dujambi said that PNG was missing out on climate change funds to develop hydropower resources due to absence of a national energy policy.

He said development in Lae, Madang, Goroka, Kundiawa, Minj, Mt Hagen and Wabag would depend on development of hydropower resources in the areas.

“If Lae has reliable electricity, it can boost its manufacturing activities, including Lae Wharf and Lae-Nadzab Urban Development to reflect its true identity as an industrial hub of PNG,” Dujambi said.

The Morobe government has been investigating several hydropower resources and Dujambi was engaged to undertake pre-feasibility study of the Mongi and Marambi Rivers.

