Centres miss out on revenue: CPL

THERE is a lot of revenue that does not get collected at the provincial centres, the City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Group says.

Chairman Mahesh Patel said this during a business breakfast in Port Moresby last Thursday.

“Our biggest concern is the unorganised competition that we’ve got. I call that “the tax free duty free shops” where there’s unfair playing fields. I think that’s an emphasis that the Government needs to take note because there’s a whole bunch of tax revenue that goes missing. Talking to governors in the provinces that we’ve got businesses, I think we pay a whole lot of tax than the whole town combined. I think there’s a whole bunch of revenue that’s sitting there that can be recouped,” Mahesh said.

However, he said CPL had plans to extend operations to other centres they were yet to reach.

“As far as extension to the domestic market, we’ll keep doing that. I think we have covered about 25-30 per cent of the population so there is a long way to go yet. But we need to work with the institutions and the Government together.”

Patel also noted the challenges.

“From the private sector perspective, if you look at transport cost, it takes us K4000 to bring a container from Sydney, and its costs me K8000 from Port Moresby to Mt. Hagen and K10, 000 to the other stations. The transport cost is quite a challenge and we need to work with the private sector providers to bring the price down to the consumers.

“Infrastructure development is another big challenge, we can’t extend to the out stations because there is no development. I can’t remember big buildings or infrastructure built in a lot of small towns,” he said.

