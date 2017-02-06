CEO roles change under DDA:Temu

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

UNDER the District Development Authority (DDA) Act, human resource functions are now with the chief executive officer, according to Public Service Commission Minister Sir Puka Temu.

Sir Puka was responding to Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, who asked whether CEOs of districts under the DDA Act could do their own organisational reviews, advertisements and conduct recruitments.

Sir Puka said the expectation of the prime minister was for every staff of the district, especially the police, teachers and health workers who were at the frontline of government service delivery, was properly managed and disciplined. He said some of the constitutional amendments made were on the Police Act and the Teaching Service Commission legislation so teachers and policemen knew that the CEO had the HR function under the new DDA Act.

“We have made constitutional amendments so the provincial police commander, for example, will delegate some of the powers to the CEO.

“So the policeman and station commander can have some clarity in making sure that the CEO had HR powers and roles over them.”

He further said that CEO had HR functions and powers over the teachers, with the education secretary and education advisers delegating tasks under the DDA Act to the CEO.

