CEOs have no power to create structure: Temu

PUBLIC Service Minister Sir Puka Temu says chief executive officers have no power to create structures under the District Development Authority (DDA) Act.

He said this in parliament in response to Kikori MP Mark Maipaka query if districts had the powers under the Organic Law and the District Development Authority (DDA) Act to create their own structures.

Sir Puka said: “No.”

In explaining procedures, Sir Puka said that the provincial administrator would have to provide a proposed structure to the Department of Public Service Commission.

“That is where the districts come in as to what type of administrative structure they want to bring to a particular location, either it be farming, tourists or doctors by putting them into these positions,” he said.

Sir Puka said once it was cleared by the Public Service Commission, it went to the Department of Personnel Management to assess the organisational structure, but more importantly compare the job structures and the relative activities in salaries.

“Department of Personnel Management is kept in order to manage relative salaries to make sure some standards are maintain,” he said.

“Also, the districts need to define what type of structure they need and recommend to the department because that’s the way we need to go.”

