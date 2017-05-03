Cepa to appoint board members

THE Conservation Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) is working with the PNG Business Council to establish its board.

Established by an Act of Parliament in 2014, Cepa was previously known as the Department of Environment and Conservation.

Deputy managing director Dilu Muguwa told The National that Cepa was still in the transition period which may take until next year.

“Becoming an authority has significantly changed the regulatory mandate we had, especially in terms of our core business, conservation, environment protection and regulation compliance monitoring,” he said.

“Now that we are an authority, we are a semi-government entity so we need to have our own board, our own corporate governance and that is what we are working on now.

“Once we have our board appointed, we will set up our human resource and finance functions systems, processes and policies.

“We are working with the PNG business council to submit the names of professional qualified board members to be endorsed by the National Executive Council.

“All human resources functions and finance are vested with the board of the authority,” he said.

Muguwa said that previously as a department, funding was financed by the government but now industries paid for a permit and operating a permit and that was one of the major changes for Cepa.

“Now under the new authority, the permit holders are paying for the cost of obtaining permit from Cepa.

“That’s the advantage about being an authority where we now scale up our compliance monitoring and evaluation audits all around the different industries in the country.

“We ensure that they comply with our processes and systems prescribed in the Environment Act.”

