Cepa reviews conservation act, working on policy

The Conservation Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) is reviewing the Conservation Act to suit the changing times, demands and needs of the country, Deputy managing director Dilu Muguwa says.

Muguwa told The National that Cepa was reviewing the old law because some sections of it were no longer applicable.

“When we became an authority we also had to make changes to most of the Conservation Act, our conservation legislations have expired.

“We are now repealing most of the sections of the Conservation Act and are working on a National Protected Area Policy, which was endorsed by the National Executive Council in 2014.

“The Protected Areas Bill incorporates many of the changes that we want to see in the Conservation Act so we can improve on how we pursue our agenda.

“Back then most of the conservation efforts were not effective due to lack of capacity, finance, skills, and technical expertise.”

He said the authority was working with relevant stakeholders including, provincial governments, non-governmnet oraganisations (NGOs) and line agencies like the Department of Lands and Physical Planning on the Protected Area Policy bill to give legal effect to it.

“We cannot sustain most of our conservation areas because we don’t have the policy framework and the legislative backings, and that’s a lot of work that Cepa has put to come up with a bill so we can get our international partners involved.

“We have already made changes to some of our major regulations that we administer under the Environment Act.

“We are still in the process of reviewing most of the sections of the Environment Act; this will take three to five years,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...