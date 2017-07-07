Cepa satisfied with control of plastic bag import

THE Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) is satisfied with how the control on plastic bags is progressing, especially the support provided by business houses.

Cepa managing director Gunther Joku told The National that arrangements were in place to control the import of plastic through the PNG Customs. He said the business community had been receptive to the changes.

“That regulation to ban non-biodegradable plastic bags is going very well and there is a rise in the importing of biodegradable plastic bags,” Joku said.

“We are monitoring those that require approval from us to bring plastic into the county. We actually issue permits to allow the import of plastic bags.

“We have a strong working relationship with PNG Customs. When the shipping comes in, Custom officials check the permit to confirm that it has all been properly set out.

“They sign of on that and it can come into the country.

“The regulations purpose is to make sure that it is biodegradable and so far its enforcement has been progressive very well.”

He said there was room to review the way the regulation was being implemented.

He said the business community must agree that bringing in biodegradable plastic bags “is not good”.

