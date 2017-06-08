Who certified purchase of mv Lady Zeming?

LAST week Thursday, June 1, a dinghy hired to carry medical supplies to Wasu Station in Tewai Siassi District capsized in the rough seas near Sialum Station.

Two men from Kabwum and Sialum perished and are still missing while the boat operator and crew swam to safety.

This brings the tally to more than half a dozen boat lost and double the number of human casualties, since the demise of Lutheran Shipping.

In 2014, mv Lady Zeming was brought into the country from Philippines by the Tewai Siassi member and Deputy PNC Party Leader, Mao Zeming to service this route at the cost of K8 million.

It ended up at the dry dock so soon in 2016.

That sum derived directly from the Tewai Siassi DSIP and the people have all the right to know if the ship aptly christened Lady Zeming was a reconditioned, second-hand, or a brand new vessel?

Ships were designed and built to last on the waters but this small ship at such exorbitant price, is a huge disgrace.

There are other cases of ships being bought by DSIP funds only to rust away so soon or declared by those in the shipping world as a miss match for the money spent.

The big question is who certifies these purchases?

Do the Transport Department check and give the go ahead?

They kept boasting of the DSIP but there is nothing to show on the ground besides the never ending pain and misery the people continue to face.

Kapi Lok

Kabwum/Wasu

