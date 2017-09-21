Chairman calls on government to pay village court officials

LAE district’s law and order chairman Sam Oyaya has called on the Government to consider paying all village court officials in the city who have been working without pay since 2013.

Oyaya told The National yesterday that 99 village court officers from the city’s six wards have been without pay for the past four years despite receiving training and actively doing their work in the community.

“I call on the Government to make back-dated payments to all the village court officials in Lae,” Oyaya said.

“They have families to feed, children to send to school but they have not been paid by the Government since 2013.

“These officers play an important role in maintaining law and order in the community.”

Oyaya said the village court officials must be given uniforms, put on the payroll and equipped to do their job. He said these officers could not continue to operate on their own because they were part of the government law and order mechanism.

“In situations where police are not around these people try to ensure peace is maintained in the community.

“They are the face of law and order in the community

“It’s a job where you also run the risk of being attacked by people.”

Oyaya said under the community policing concept some form of recognition should be given to the village court officers to do their work.

